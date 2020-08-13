Atlanta mayor orders report on COVID’s impact on minorities

“Systemic racism and healthcare inequities continue to ravage communities of color in what could be the most devastating public health crisis of our lifetime,” Bottoms said in a statement. “The color of one’s skin or zip code should not determine the state of your health or the length of your life.

“We are taking action to improve the well-being of all Atlantans and to ensure this form of racial injustice is a thing of the past.”

Bottoms’ order also directs the city to create a campaign to promote wearing masks to prevent COVID’s spread, and to schedule a series of virtual town halls to discuss COVID’s impact on minorities.