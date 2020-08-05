Atlanta Mayor announces COVID testing site for employees, and new police use of force orders

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that the city would begin providing COVID-19 testing for all essential employees beginning on Wednesday at the city’s wellness center across from City Hall.
Essential city employees, such as police, firefighters, and some watershed employees, cannot work from home because nature of their jobs -- making them at greater risk for contracting the virus.
During an update with local media Wednesday, Bottoms said that the city has between 8,500 to 9,000 employees. About half are considered essential, she said.
Last month, Tracey Thornhill, president of the local AFL-CIO, said in a letter that employees were “dropping like flies” and called for routine testing of all essential personnel.
Bottoms said that 289 employees have tested positive for the virus. Of those, 117 have recovered and returned to work and that two employees have died.
Bottoms also announced Wednesday that she would be issuing seven executive and administrative orders to address police use of force reforms. Among them are requirements that officers receive training in non-retaliation tactics and to intervene when they see a fellow officer using unreasonable force.
The orders are based on recommendations from an advisory council Bottoms formed in June.
Last month, Bottoms vetoed a unanimously passed City Council ordinance that would have enacted reforms such as banning choke holds and shooting at moving vehicles, and more comprehensive reporting when officers use their weapons.
Bottoms asserted in a notice to the council that authority over the police department belonged to her and while she didn’t necessarily disagree with the reforms, the ordinance was vulnerable to a constitutional challenge.