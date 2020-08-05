Atlanta Mayor announces COVID testing site for employees, and new police use of force orders

Bottoms also announced Wednesday that she would be issuing seven executive and administrative orders to address police use of force reforms. Among them are requirements that officers receive training in non-retaliation tactics and to intervene when they see a fellow officer using unreasonable force.

The orders are based on recommendations from an advisory council Bottoms formed in June.

Last month, Bottoms vetoed a unanimously passed City Council ordinance that would have enacted reforms such as banning choke holds and shooting at moving vehicles, and more comprehensive reporting when officers use their weapons.

Bottoms asserted in a notice to the council that authority over the police department belonged to her and while she didn’t necessarily disagree with the reforms, the ordinance was vulnerable to a constitutional challenge.