Atlanta leaders respond to losing the 2024 Democratic National Convention
Atlanta leaders respond to losing the 2024 Democratic National Convention

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago
Officials say they’re “disappointed” in Biden’s decision

Statements from Atlanta leaders began pouring in Tuesday after the Democratic National Committee announced President Joe Biden selected Chicago to host the 2024 party convention in August.

Despite losing their bid to host the premiere political event, Georgia Democrats said they are confident the state will still make waves for the party.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens

“While we are of course disappointed in this decision, we send our congratulations to Chicago and are confident in their ability to provide President Biden with a world-class nominating convention. Atlanta fought hard and left everything out on the field. We welcomed the opportunity to showcase not only our world-class facilities but to highlight the civic culture that makes Atlanta truly special: This is the city that represents the future of the Democratic Party.”

“Georgia is the battleground that will decide the 2024 election and Atlanta is the city that will deliver for Democrats up and down the ballot. Just as we won in 2020, 2021 and 2022, we will win again in 2024 if we make the right investments, inspire our base, and honor the legacy of those who came before us by tirelessly organizing block by block. Even without the convention, Atlanta will fight to keep Georgia blue and expand the Democratic map in the South.”

City Council President Doug Shipman

“The bid effort for the DNC showcased the best of Atlanta and was supported by a diverse array of stakeholders who highlighted all the ways Atlanta is nationally significant on the American political scene. While it’s a short term disappointment- Atlanta’s relevance will only continue to grow and we will continue to work hard to grow the Democratic Party in Georgia.”

City Councilman Amir Farokhi

“Disappointed. Georgia and the South are the epicenter for the present and future growth of the Democratic Party. We would have hosted fantastic convention. Chicago is a great city but the South still has something to say.”

Bobby Kahn, former chairman of the Georgia Democratic Party

“Georgia is still very much in the center of politics and presidential politics in particular. So good for Chicago, but I think the activity and action in the general election of 2024 is going to be right here.”

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

