Atlanta leaders respond to losing the 2024 Democratic National Convention

“While we are of course disappointed in this decision, we send our congratulations to Chicago and are confident in their ability to provide President Biden with a world-class nominating convention. Atlanta fought hard and left everything out on the field. We welcomed the opportunity to showcase not only our world-class facilities but to highlight the civic culture that makes Atlanta truly special: This is the city that represents the future of the Democratic Party.”

“Georgia is the battleground that will decide the 2024 election and Atlanta is the city that will deliver for Democrats up and down the ballot. Just as we won in 2020, 2021 and 2022, we will win again in 2024 if we make the right investments, inspire our base, and honor the legacy of those who came before us by tirelessly organizing block by block. Even without the convention, Atlanta will fight to keep Georgia blue and expand the Democratic map in the South.”