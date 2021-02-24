Atlanta launches survey of COVID-19′s impact on immigrant communities

The City of Atlanta and the Latino Community Fund Georgia have launched a city wide survey of members of Atlanta’s immigrant population to measure the effects of of COVID-19, according to a press release that Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ office issued Wednesday.
The survey is part of a wider national effort to survey 1,000 members of immigrant communities in Atlanta and four other large urban areas: Austin, Texas, Louisville, Ky., Denver, Colo. and Tulsa, Okla.
The Walmart Foundation and the New American Economy, a bipartisan research and advocacy organization that promotes the benefits of immigration reform, are sponsoring the survey.
It will ask questions in multiple languages surrounding the subjects of personal and household well-being, access to economic relief, cultural and linguistic inclusion and perception of COVID-19 response and sense of belonging, according to the press release.
“Our Administration is committed to leading the way on equitable and resilient pandemic relief,” Bottoms said “We know that our immigrant and black and brown communities have been disproportionally impacted by COVID-19, but we need to understand how they have been impacted beyond contagion rates.”
Gilda (Gigi) Pedraza, executive Director and founder of Latino Fund Georgia, said virus’ effects will be lasting and profound, according to the press release.
“Documenting how they look in the daily lives of some of the most vulnerable immigrant communities in the country is the first step towards equitable recovery,” Pedraza said.