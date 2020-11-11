Atlanta issues warning against illegal construction during pandemic

Atlanta city officials say they are keenly aware of an increase in illegal construction activity during the COVID-19 pandemic and provided a stark warning against it in a press release on Tuesday.
“Illegal construction is heavily impacting properties in Atlanta, including historic neighborhoods and landmarks,” the release said. “These historic places and areas have unique physical qualities and special features that are protected by bylaws created by neighborhoods and property owners.”
The release said that the Department of Planning has expanded its code enforcement for buildings and zoning and will issue stop work orders and citations to prevent it when necessary.
During the pandemic the city has established an online permitting process and added new inspection routines because of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' stay at home order.
“The city will continue to offer this approach to permitting and inspections throughout the pandemic, to allow residents and businesses a viable way to move forward with construction plans,” the release said.
But the release hints that some are taking advantage of the process and encourages anyone witnessing illegal construction activity to report it to CodeBustersDCP@atlantaga.gov or 404-865-8550.