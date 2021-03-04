Atlanta high schools to move classes online during Milestones testing

Atlanta’s traditional, non-charter high schools will hold classes online only from March 8-17 to allow for in-person Georgia Milestones testing.
Only students taking the end-of-course tests in American literature, algebra, U.S. history, and biology will come into their high school buildings during that period. Classes will be held virtually for all high school students, including those who have been learning in-person since last month.
APS spokesman Seth Coleman said the district expects those students who opted for in-person learning to take the tests, though test scores won’t impact final grades to the extent they did in previous years.
In December, the State Board of Education agreed to lower the weight that the end-of-course tests have on high school students’ grades this year. Because of the challenges of testing during a pandemic, the Milestones scores only account for 0.01% of the final grade. Previously, the tests made up 20% of the grade.
The law allows students to refuse the tests.
Coleman said the district will not force students who are learning virtually to come into school buildings for the tests. Those who do not take the tests will receive a zero.