Atlanta high schools to move classes online during Milestones testing

Only students taking the end-of-course tests in American literature, algebra, U.S. history, and biology will come into their high school buildings during that period. Classes will be held virtually for all high school students, including those who have been learning in-person since last month.

APS spokesman Seth Coleman said the district expects those students who opted for in-person learning to take the tests, though test scores won’t impact final grades to the extent they did in previous years.