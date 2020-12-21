State education board OKs weighing Milestones tests at 0.01% of grade

Standardized tests like the Milestones were waived in the spring after the coronavirus pandemic forced schools to switch almost overnight to online learning. In July, Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods and Gov. Brian Kemp submitted a request for another waiver, but U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos stated she was unlikely to waive them again in a September letter to the Council of Chief State School Officers.

In October, Woods proposed reducing the weight of the scores to 0.01% to alleviate students’ stress in an already challenging school year. The board rejected the idea in an 8-4 vote over concerns that students would not take the tests seriously with such a low score weight. Last month, however, the board reversed course, voting 10-3 to pass the measure before Monday’s final vote.