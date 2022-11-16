Atlanta groups receive grants to support affordable housing efforts

Kaiser Permanente, a Georgia-based health care company, announced Tuesday that it is awarding grants to Partners for HOME, the Westside Future Fund, the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership, and the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation, according to a press release from the nonprofit. The nonprofit did not disclose how the grants were divided.

Partners for HOME, Atlanta’s lead agency on homelessness response, is using its grant to house 250 homeless veterans in the city, according to Kaiser. The Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership — a nonprofit that prioritizes business partnerships with smaller, local Black-owned real estate firms — is investing into efforts to provide 30 for-sale homes and rentals to Black low-to-moderate-income families, as well as down payment assistance for five additional families.