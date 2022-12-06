Atlanta councilman proposes intervention legislation against youth violence

Lewis introduced the resolutions after two boys were fatally shot in Midtown on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Zyion Charles, 12, and 15-year-old Kameron Jackson, who police said was the target of the shooting, were shot on Nov. 26 on the 17th Street bridge near Atlantic Station. Zyion died that night, and Kameron died three days later. Four others minors also were injured that night.

Zyion’s mother, Deerica Charles, says the system failed her son, who was associating with the wrong crowds after she stopped treating his mental illness due to an allergic reaction. The Charles family said they begged police at least 30 times in the last two years to arrest him, but authorities could not act unless he hurt someone.