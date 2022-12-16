Atlanta council to vote on settlement over woman’s false drug arrest

The city council’s public safety committee voted on Monday to advance an ordinance to waive that limitation to fulfill Goldring’s request. The committee convened in a closed-door executive session for 20 minutes to discuss the ordinance prior to their vote.

If the council passes the ordinance, the funds will be taken from the city’s General Fund and Litigation Expenses account, according to the ordinance.

Goldring filed her case against the officers two years after her jail release. When the case went to trial in February, the jury ruled in her favor and awarded her $1.5 million.