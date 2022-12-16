ajc logo
X

Atlanta council to vote on settlement over woman’s false drug arrest

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago
Transgender woman spent five months in jail after Atlanta police falsely arrested her

Atlanta City Council on Jan. 3 is set to vote on a settlement with a transgender woman who spent more than five months in jail after a false arrest.

According to a federal lawsuit covered in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Ju’Zema Goldring was walking with friends in Midtown in 2015 when Atlanta police arrested and charged her with jaywalking. Officers Vladimir Henry and Juan Restrepo searched Goldring’s purse and found a “stress” ball.

The police cut the ball open to test the substance inside it for narcotics, Goldring’s suit states. The police found no evidence of illegal drugs, but she was still charged with trafficking cocaine. She stayed in Fulton County jail until March 22, 2016.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

According to the City Council, Goldring has agreed to accept more than $1.3 million from the city to settle her lawsuit. However, Atlanta’s code limits the settlement to $2,000 because the city was not named as a defendant in the trial.

The city council’s public safety committee voted on Monday to advance an ordinance to waive that limitation to fulfill Goldring’s request. The committee convened in a closed-door executive session for 20 minutes to discuss the ordinance prior to their vote.

If the council passes the ordinance, the funds will be taken from the city’s General Fund and Litigation Expenses account, according to the ordinance.

Goldring filed her case against the officers two years after her jail release. When the case went to trial in February, the jury ruled in her favor and awarded her $1.5 million.

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Columbia County Sheriff's Office

Georgia inmate with ‘nothing to lose’ keeps killing3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray/AP

The Jolt: Jockeying underway for Georgia’s 2026 U.S. Senate battle
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Young Thug hearing: hours of delay, then naked Zoom bombing during rapper’s appearance
15h ago

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Sasse's exit from Senate prompts GOP unease over replacement
9h ago

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Sasse's exit from Senate prompts GOP unease over replacement
9h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

If Braves don’t retain Dansby Swanson it won’t be because they can’t afford it
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Panel proposes services for thousands of people with disabilities
2h ago
Video: How a huge sticker ball helped a family cope with pandemic, cancer
3h ago
Atlanta councilmembers laud federal protections for marriage equality
Featured

Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
19h ago
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top