Atlanta contractor pleads guilty to paying bribes in City Hall scandal

Atlanta contractor faces new federal charge in City Hall bribery trial

Jafari is the former executive vice president of PRAD Group, which was an architectural, design, and construction management firm based in Atlanta. PRAD performed services for Atlanta and DeKalb from 1984 to 2018.

Jafari oversaw the company’s finances, but he also provided major campaign contributions to various city politicians. Jafari admitted in his plea that he gave cash and other items to Adam Smith — Atlanta’s former Atlanta chief procurement officer — and former Atlanta Watershed Commissioner Jo Ann Macrina.

From at least 2014 to January 2017, Jafari paid Smith more than $40,000 in cash to ensure Smith provided city work to PRAD, prosecutors alleged. Likewise, Jafari and/or PRAD paid Macrina $30,000 in four separate payments between June and September 2016.

In exchange for those payments, Smith and Macrina worked with Jafari to ensure PRAD received millions of dollars in city contracts. Their scheme included conspiring to replace two evaluators on the selection team for the city’s architectural and engineering contract, and to rescore an evaluation so PRAD would get a contract.

“Jafari tried to buy his way around a process that is meant to be fair to all contract applicants, and in doing so contributed to the public’s distrust in government,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Today’s plea is the direct result of the FBI and our partners continuous hard work and commitment to end public corruption in the city of Atlanta.”

Our reporting

Atlanta contractor Jeff Jafari is the third businessman indicted for allegedly paying cash for public Atlanta contracts. An AJC analysis found on at least two instances, bribes Jafari allegedly paid came a day after City Council votes that potentially benefited his company. Jafari initially pleaded not guilty in 2019. Five other people, including two members of former Mayor Kasim Reed’s cabinet, pleaded guilty in the federal investigation.