Atlanta considering creation of affordable housing locator website

Bond recently introduced a resolution urging the creation of a website connecting Atlantans to affordable housing listings. He wants the City Planning Department to discuss the website’s feasibility with the council’s Community Development/Human Services Committee before May 31. The resolution was referred to the committee for consideration on Jan. 24.

Explore Atlanta Councilman proposes refund program for overpaid water bills

Bond’s resolution states Boston partners, with third-party companies, could provide up-to-date information on affordable, accessible, senior, veteran, and Section 8 housing in a weekly digest of the most recent listings. Invest Atlanta’s website lists affordable properties within the city. But that list is limited to properties that the city’s economic development agency had a hand in developing.