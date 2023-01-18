BreakingNews
UPDATE: 1 in custody after hours-long SWAT situation at SW Atlanta apartments
ajc logo
X

Atlanta Councilman proposes refund program for overpaid water bills

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Atlantans with overpaid water bills might receive refunds from legislation proposed by City Councilman Alex Wan.

Wan’s resolution would use money from the city’s Water & Wastewater Revenue Fund, among other funds, to reimburse customers of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management.

The resolution mentions an additional document will be provided to quantify which customers will get refunds. The range of the refunds was also left blank. The resolution was referred to the council’s Finance/Executive Committee — which is chaired by Wan. The committee’s next meeting is Jan. 25.

At the same time, Atlanta’s Watershed Management department is currently shutting off water services for people with delinquent bills. Watershed Commissioner Mikita Browning said the cut offs will affect 27,000 customers. The city hasn’t performed cut offs for singe families since roughly 2010, Browning said.

According to city officials, Atlanta had $121 million in uncollected water charges as of September 2022. Meanwhile, the city is working with Georgia to obtain federal funds to assist families with burdensome water bills through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Police: ‘Speed a factor’ in fatal crash involving Georgia football players, staff17h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Ossoff and Kemp allies battle over credit for new Qcells plants
3h ago

OPINION: Is Kelly Loeffler the new Georgia Republican Party?
3h ago

Credit: David Dermer

Ex-Georgia chief justice: Sports betting doesn’t require constitutional amendment
2h ago

Credit: David Dermer

Ex-Georgia chief justice: Sports betting doesn’t require constitutional amendment
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Vernon Jones ordered to pay $45K for blocking man on Facebook page
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Clayton County sets qualifying fee for election to replace Victor Hill
3h ago
State ‘hellbent’ on ending hotel placements for foster children
3h ago
Greenlight Financial slashes one-fifth of its workers
21h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
Georgia’s incredible edible eggs about to be officially healthy?
2h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top