Atlanta Community Food Bank receives $16 million investment

The Atlanta Community Food Bank is receiving millions of dollars to provide additional food and support to communities across Georgia, according to BlueHub Capital, a national nonprofit community development finance organization.
On Tuesday, BlueHub announced it’s making a $16 million New Markets Tax Credit investment in the Food Bank, which gives food to 700 nonprofits in 29 Georgia counties. The Food Bank distributed 100 million meals over the past year amid the pandemic, according to BlueHub.
BlueHub’s $543 million tax credit program is designed to lower expenses for projects that create quality jobs and long-term opportunities for low-income people and communities. The program is fueled by allocations of tax credits from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
The Food Bank estimates more than half of the people it serves are working families that earn too much to qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits but not enough to meet their basic needs with rising healthcare, housing and food costs. BlueHub said every subsidized dollar provides enough for four meals.
Elyse Cherry, BlueHub Capital’s CEO, said in a statement that BlueHub is proud to support the Food Bank, especially because Food Bank’s budgets and operations were challenged by the pandemic.
Kyle Waide, the Food Bank’s president and CEO, said in a statement that they spent $20 million on food last year. He said their organization’s food distribution rate is up 65% during the pandemic.
“This investment has helped us not only offset expenses but really restore working capital so we can continue to be aggressive in responding to food insecurity in our community,” Waide said in a statement.
Credit: AJL Visuals
Credit: AJL Visuals
BlueHub’s news comes after the Bank of America’s $250,000 donation to the Food Bank last week. Bank of America has provided $375,000 in funding to the Food Bank to support hunger relief efforts since the pandemic began.
“As we hopefully move closer to the end of the pandemic, we know that food insecurity remains, and the Atlanta Community Food Bank and corporate partners like Bank of America are working to fill this void,” said Mayor Dickens.
About the Author