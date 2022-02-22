Atlanta Community Food Bank receives $16 million investment

On Tuesday, BlueHub announced it’s making a $16 million New Markets Tax Credit investment in the Food Bank, which gives food to 700 nonprofits in 29 Georgia counties. The Food Bank distributed 100 million meals over the past year amid the pandemic, according to BlueHub.

BlueHub’s $543 million tax credit program is designed to lower expenses for projects that create quality jobs and long-term opportunities for low-income people and communities. The program is fueled by allocations of tax credits from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.