Atlanta City Council unveils funding priorities for next budget

“The process always ends up with a laundry list,” Council President Felicia Moore said.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is drafting a fiscal year 2022 budget to propose to City Council next month. The council is currently in recess until they meet again on April 19. Bottoms’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Moore said the council realizes every request will not be fulfilled, but, above all, she stressed the budget must be structurally balanced.

Moore added that infrastructure is “extremely important to citizens” who are dealing with roads that are in bad shape. The council also urged Bottoms to fully fund safety measures ranging from all-way stops to protected bike lanes.

The resolution urges Bottoms to expand funding for building, zoning, code and fire enforcement personnel to combat violations, especially with issues regarding nuisance properties and repeat offenses in and around high-crime areas. The city should also “stay on target to” increase salaries for the city police and fire department personnel, and that police recruiting and training should be a “targeted focus.”

According to the city’s office of budget and fiscal policy, the council is set to receive budget briefings from each city department in May before the council can make budget amendments. The council and the mayor are scheduled to approve the budget in June.