Atlanta’s planned tree ordinance includes affordable housing provision

Tucked in the 62-page legislation that the City Council is currently debating is an incentive for developers of multifamily housing who set aside a percentage of their developments for affordable housing.

Under the proposal, developers of multifamily projects can apply for a 20% reduction in the number of trees they must replant or amount they must pay into the city’s tree fund if they set aside at least 15% of their units for households earning 80 percent or less of the area’s median income. If 10% of the units are for families earning 60% of median income, a developer would be eligible for a similar break.