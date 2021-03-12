Atlanta City Council to vote on $15 million in federal aid for renters

Boone also drafted the legislation to amend the city’s CARES Act budget to include the new funding from the Treasury program.

Atlanta allocated $22 million of its $88 million in federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funds to rental assistance last year, but statistics suggested it wouldn’t be enough to meet the needs.

The city is poised to receive a new $165 million from the $1.9 trillion federal American Rescue Plan package signed by President Joe Biden Thursday. It remains to be seen how the city will use those dollars, but Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement that the funds could further support renters.

City Councilman Matt Westmoreland, who chairs the Community Development committee, said Atlanta has until year’s end to spend the Treasury funds.

“This pandemic has created enormous strain on millions of renters across the country and renters in Atlanta are no exception,” he said. “I’m excited we’ve got this new allocation that will allow us to serve another 4,000 families in the weeks and months ahead.”