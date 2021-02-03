Proposal for closing Atlanta jail on tap for City Council discussion

The proposal was met with hesitation from several Council members who wanted to city to take a closer look at the possibility that Atlanta could sell the jail to Fulton County. The new county sheriff, Pat Labat, publicly proposed that option during his first week in office.

Leaders of the public safety committee said they wanted to hold several more work sessions before voting on the mayor’s proposal. Future work sessions could include input from Fulton officials.

A 52-member task force created by Bottoms in 2019 recommended the city raze the jail and build a “Center for Equity” on the property. Local social justice advocates have pushed for the city to follow through with those recommendations and shut down the detention center.

