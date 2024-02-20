Atlanta City Council passes ban on red light turns

Pedestrian deaths in the city jumped 23% from 2021 to 2022, according to a report from PropelATL — a pedestrian safety nonprofit. Thirty-eight pedestrians were killed within city limits in 2022 compared to 31 the previous year.

“This legislation, if passed, will save lives,” Rebecca Serna, executive director of PropelATL, told council members during transportation committee last week. “It’s the right response to the city’s unnecessary and growing epidemic of traffic fatalities and injuries.”

The organization’s report found that 10% of Atlanta’s streets account for 50% of pedestrian-vehicle fatalities, as well as a majority of pedestrian and bicycle crashes. More than two-thirds of Atlanta’s 38 fatalities last year occurred in predominantly Black neighborhoods.

In April 2020, City Council passed a “Vision Zero” plan to work toward eliminating pedestrian deaths altogether and has passed various other pieces of legislation related to the issue.

Guidance from the Federal Highway Administration advises that right turns on red lights should be prohibited in areas with high foot traffic. A handful of other cities across the U.S., including Washington, D.C., Seattle and Raleigh, North Carolina, have also passed laws restricting red light turns.

The legislation passed in a 10 to 3 vote. Council members Alex Wan, Antonio Lewis and Howard Shook voted against the legislation.

Although he voted against the legislation, Wan said, he is supportive of the policy change if carried out across the city.

“I feel like the conversation we should be having is doing it citywide not piecemeal and not in just certain sections of the city,” he said. “Because if we do believe in it for part of the city, in terms of pedestrian safety, we should be protecting pedestrians everywhere.”

He also raised concerns that to make the changes in those areas alone would come with a high price and take a substantial amount of time while the Atlanta Department of Transportation also faces a backlog of unfinished projects.

The legislation that passed stipulates that the restrictions will be in full effect by December 2025. Wan noted that the extended implementation date may cause some confusion for residents in the meantime.

“That’s two years and I’m worried that pedestrians are already going to be kind of expecting this in that interim,” he said. “And it won’t really completely be until the end of next year and they just have to determine whether the intersection is ripe for this because there’s a sign or not there.”