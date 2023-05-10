Atlanta City Council looks to bolster LGBTQ support

Council members on the Community Development and Human Services Committee OK’d a series of resolutions on Tuesday that dedicate $55,000 to LGBTQ programs — much of it aiding LGBTQ youth who face a heightened risk of mental health challenges.

Council member Liliana Bakhtiari said that she suspects the state legislature will continue the pattern of targeting transgender policies next year.

“(I) also wanted to make my colleagues aware that we are looking at increased attacks on trans people and our gender expansive community next legislative cycle,” she said, noting the potential of legislation like a ban on gender neutral bathrooms.

The proposals will go through a full council vote on Monday.

Where the money would go