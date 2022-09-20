Atlanta City Council bolsters limit on how long dogs can bark

Residents or businesses must live within a 1,000-foot radius of the property where the animal is making noise in order for the complaint to be accepted, according to the ordinance.

The nuisance animal fine can be issued when either an animal control officer or law enforcement officer receives reports about the noise from at least two unrelated adult witnesses from different addresses. The penalty could also be issued if an adult gives authorities a recorded video of the violation, or if the animal control officer or law enforcement officer witnesses the offense.

The ordinance does not apply to veterinary hospitals and animal welfare organizations.