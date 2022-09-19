Atlanta’s trash collection fees will increase for some homeowners

Atlanta’s trash settlement originated from a lawsuit that alleged Atlanta failed to perform services at several condominiums, townhomes, and apartments.

As part of the settlement, Atlanta is currently disbursing the $19 million to the more than 50,000 property owners who were improperly charged for services they didn’t receive.

A spokesman for the city told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that a third party administrator is handling the payouts. Approximately 8,800 eligible claimants and disbursements were initially scheduled to begin Aug. 19, but some of the claimants missed the window to submit their claims.

The court extended the time period for claim submission, which caused the payout schedule to be adjusted, according to the city spokesman. Now, the payouts are scheduled to begin as of Friday, Sept. 16.

Any residents who wants to dispute their bills can visit Atlantaga.gov to obtain a dispute file, which can be summited to DPWCustomerService@atlantaga.gov with the Subject Line: Solid Waste Bill Dispute.