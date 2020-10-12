Atlanta City Council asks state to ban citizens’ arrest

And the resolution refers to the more recent death of 25-year old Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot and killed in February while jogging through a predominantly white neighborhood, an incident that was caught on video and sparked large demonstrations.

Buckhead Councilman Howard Shook provided the lone vote against the measure.

“I wish we were in an environment were I can support this measure,” Shook said. “But we are not.”

Buckhead business owners suffered between $10 and $15 million property damage according one estimate during demonstrations this year over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd in May.