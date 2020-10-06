Atlanta City Council approves $1.6 million to create jobs for disadvantaged residents

The amount of grant money that will be awarded varies by the number of jobs created. Firms that hire between 25 and 49 economically disadvantaged residents can receive as much as $1,000 per job. Firms that hire more than 150 people in the target groups can obtain as much as $2,000 per job.

The jobs must come with health insurance, go to those without traditional four-year degrees and last for at least one year.

Recipients must also agree to submit data showing they are in compliance with the program.

Councilman Matt Westmoreland, who chairs the Community Development and Human Services Committee, authored the resolution.

To pay for the program, the council reallocated $1.6 million in excess money from the street car trust fund.