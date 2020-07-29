Atlanta charter schools to open virtually starting next week

About 13,000 of the district’s 52,000 students attend charter or partner schools. Those schools operate with more autonomy than traditional APS-run schools, however they will follow the district’s lead by starting the school year with virtual-only classes.

APS officials announced earlier this month that because of the pandemic, school buildings would remain closed and teachers would hold online classes for at least the first nine weeks of the year, or until there is a minimal or moderate spread of the coronavirus.