Atlanta Braves: A guide to parking at Truist Park for the 2024 season

Parking at Atlanta Braves games can be a pain.

We can’t make it less expensive, but we can at least guide you through it so you don’t miss the opening pitch.

The surest way to secure one of the ballpark’s 14,000-plus spaces without circling from one lot to the next is to reserve a permit ahead of time through the Atlanta Braves’ website. But be aware that not all lots open at the same time, so you should check their hours before making plans.

Many lots are permit-only, but limited spots might be available on game day at Red Deck, Silver Deck and lots N25, N29, E31, E32, E41 and E43. If you can find a space, payment is by credit card only. Single game parking rates can be found here.

Season-ticket holder lots

Orange and Delta valet decks | 800 Battery Ave.

Open to members of the Truist Club, Champion Suites and Delta SKY360° Chairman Club. Parking can’t be purchased without a ticket in those seating areas. Based on seat location, there will be valet service at club entrances along the gates at first and third bases. The lot is accessible four hours before first pitch, after 10 a.m. for weekday noon games and 9:30 a.m. for Sunday 1:30 games.

Delta Deck | 655 Battery Ave. SE

The lot is accessible four hours before first pitch, after 10 a.m. for weekday noon games and 9:30 a.m. for Sunday 1:30 games.

Public parking lots

Battery 9 | 900 Circle 75 Parkway

Prepaid permit parking only. Accessible four hours before first pitch on weekends, or after 5:30 p.m. on weeknights. Closed for weekday noon games. Less than a five-minute walk to the ballpark. The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the south or the west. Vehicle clearance height is 5 feet, 11 inches on Level 2; 6 feet, 8 inches on Level 3.

Battery 11 | 1100 Circle 75 Parkway

Prepaid permit parking only. Accessible after 5:30 p.m. on weeknights. Accessible four hours before first pitch on weekends. Closed on weekday noon games. Less than five-minute walk to the ballpark. The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the north or the east. Vehicle clearance height is 6 feet, 8 inches.

Red Deck | 2605 Circle 75 Parkway SE

Customers of The Battery Atlanta and/or individuals holding a Red Deck game parking pass can access their spot at any point during the day. This deck has ADA compliant spots.

Silver Deck | 788 Circle 75 Parkway SE (tyssenkrupp Tower)

Pay onsite using a credit card (not cash) or get in with a prepaid parking pass. Accessible four hours prior to first pitch. Closed on weekday noon games.

Braves North 25 | 2999 Circle 75 Parkway

Pay onsite using a credit card (not cash) or get in with a prepaid parking pass. Accessible after 5:30 p.m. on weeknights. Accessible four hours prior to first pitch on weekends. A 10-minute walk to the ballpark. Closed on weekday noon games. The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the north or west.

Braves North 29 | 3050 Circle 75 Parkway

Pay onsite using a credit card (not cash) or get in with a prepaid parking pass. Accessible four hours prior to first pitch, and at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday 1:30 games. A 10-minute walk to the ballpark. Tailgating is allowed only in this lot. The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the north or west. This parking lot has ADA-compliant spots and a shuttle that will pick up and drop off at Battery Avenue just outside the Third Base Gate starting 2½ hours before first pitch.

Braves East 31 | 320 Interstate North Parkway

Pay onsite using a credit card (not cash) or get in with a prepaid parking pass. Accessible after 5:30 p.m. on Fridays, four hours before first pitch on Saturdays and Sundays, and after 9:30 a.m. for 1:30 Sunday games. Closed on weekday noon games. The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the south or east. A 10-minute walk to the ballpark via the Windy Ridge pedestrian bridge over I-75. Vehicle clearance height is 7 feet.

Braves East 32 | 300 Interstate North Parkway

Pay onsite using a credit card (not cash) or get in with a prepaid parking pass. Accessible after 5:30 p.m. on weeknights. Accessible four hours prior to first pitch on weekends. Closed on weekday noon games. The Braves say this is good for fans coming from the south or the east. A 10-minute walk to the ballpark via the Windy Ridge pedestrian bridge over I-75. Vehicle clearance height is 7 feet.

Braves East 41 | 180 Interstate North

Pay onsite using a credit card (not cash) or get in with a prepaid parking pass. Accessible after 5:30 p.m. on weeknights. Accessible four hours prior to first pitch on weekends, or 9:30 a.m. for 1:30 Sunday games. Closed on weekday noon games. The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the north or the east. A 15-minute walk to the ballpark via the Windy Ridge pedestrian bridge over I-75.

Braves East 43 | 3100 Interstate North Circle SE

Pay onsite using a credit card (not cash) or get in with a prepaid parking pass. Accessible after 5:20 p.m. on weeknights, 5:30 p.m. on Fridays. Accessible four hours prior to first pitch on weekends. Closed on weekday noon games. The Braves say this is good for fans coming from the north or the east. A 10-minute walk to the ballpark via the Windy Ridge pedestrian bridge over I-75.

Braves East 44 | 280 Interstate North Circle SE

Prepaid permit parking only. Accessible after 5:20 p.m. on weeknights and 5:30 p.m. Fridays. Accessible four hours prior to first pitch on weekday noon games and on weekends. A 10-minute walk to the ballpark. The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the north or east.

Braves South 60 | 1 Galleria Parkway SE

Prepaid permit parking only. Only available for select games. Accessible four hours prior to first pitch. The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the south or west. A 10-minute-plus walk to the ballpark via the pedestrian bridge over I-285.

Braves South 61 | 1 Galleria Parkway SE

Prepaid permit parking only. Available only for select games. Accessible four hours prior to first pitch. The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the south or west. A 10-minute-plus walk to the ballpark via the pedestrian bridge over I-285. Vehicle clearance height is 7 feet.

Lockhead/Dobbins | 86 S Cobb Drive SE

Advanced purchase required. Available four hours before the first pitch, but only for weekday noon games. The Braves say this is a good option for fans coming from the north. A shuttle transports fans to and from the park.