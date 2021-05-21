Atlanta-based SavaSeniorCare agrees to pay $11M in False Claims case

The case dates to 2011, when a whistleblower filed a lawsuit accusing the company of violating the federal False Claims Act, followed by two other whistleblower lawsuits with similar allegations.

In 2015, the government intervened in the three suits, accusing Sava of company-wide practices designed to increase Medicare billings that resulted in unnecessary services or delays in the discharge of patients who were ready to be released. Sava was also accused of billing Medicare for substandard care that didn’t meet federal requirements, including failing to have enough staff to properly care for residents.