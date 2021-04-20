Atlanta adds retention bonuses for police in effort to keep more officers

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms mentioned the new retention bonus initiative during her State of the City address last month and said she was working with the council to enact it.

“Thank you to the City Council for working with our administration to prioritize and pass these retention incentives,” Bottoms said in a statement Monday night. “As we work to bolster public trust and public safety in Atlanta, it is important that we are able to retain sworn officers who respect and protect our communities.”

Councilman Howard Shook, who introduced the legislation in January, thanked Bottoms’ administration for supporting the measure.

“We know there have been a lot of resignations over the last year, and morale among those who thankfully still report for roll call could use a boost,” Shook said. “Hopefully, this sends a meaningful message.”