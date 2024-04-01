April Fools: Cobb pokes fun on social media after bridge beam is hit again

The post jokingly invites individuals to apply to become a “sign waver” through a link that directs them to a YouTube video of Rick Astley’s hit song from 1987 “Never Gonna Give You Up” — a popular prank known on social media as a “Rick Roll.”

The Concord Covered Bridge’s many accidents have become an inside joke for Cobb Countians through the years who have regularly heard of drivers crashing into it. The county’s department of transportation put up a steel beam that vehicles over 7 feet tall run into just before entering the bridge. The beam has protected the bridge countless times through the years and is fairly easy for county crews to put back up with minimal cost that is usually picked up by the driver’s insurance.

Some have suggested tearing it down or making it a pedestrian bridge. But many residents in the area value its presence in the community and don’t want to see it torn down. It is one of the few historic covered bridges still drivable in the state, and it also represents a historic district that includes other elements of the 19th-century milling community.

The latest motorists to hit the beam in March include a driver who fled the scene and a small bus of Marist school students. No injuries were reported, and the road was soon reopened.

The county has also set up several warning signs, flashing lights and sensors to inform drivers of the bridge’s height requirements.

Facebook commenters on the post reacted with laughter, most seeming to have understood the joke: “Well played, Cobb County Government!” wrote Jennifer Chancey.

Others suggested the county reach out to GPS navigation companies to reroute motorists away from the bridge.

“Very funny but in all seriousness contact Google maps and the other mapping companies and have it taken off their directions. They can be modified,” wrote Lynn Thomas.

Cavitt told the AJC that GPS companies have been hesitant to do so because many drivers still need to use the bridge to reach homes in the area. Some did, however, add an in-app warning label to inform drivers that the bridge is up ahead and has a 7-foot height limit.

“So that’s as best as we could do,” Cavitt said.