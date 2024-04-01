Metro Atlanta

April Fools: Cobb pokes fun on social media after bridge beam is hit again

County spokesman jokingly seeks ‘sign spinners’ to help protect the historic Concord Covered Bridge
Traffic makes its way through the Concord Covered Bridge over Nickajack Creek, a historic covered bridge that was entered into the the National Register of Historic Places in 1980, in this AJC file photo. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Traffic makes its way through the Concord Covered Bridge over Nickajack Creek, a historic covered bridge that was entered into the the National Register of Historic Places in 1980, in this AJC file photo. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM
By
37 minutes ago

Cobb County spokesman Ross Cavitt posted on the county’s official social media page on April Fools’ Day to poke fun at drivers who continue to hit the Concord Covered Bridge’s protective beam despite the myriad of warnings the county has implemented to protect it.

“A group of ‘sign-wavers’ has been hired to spring into action when tall vehicles move down Concord Road toward the bridge,” the post says. “Drivers have hit the bridge’s protective beam dozens of times since its renovation in 2017. This is despite multiple warning signs including a flashing warning light that detects over-height vehicles, a semi-sized turnaround, and hanging bars that hit too-tall vehicles.”

The post jokingly invites individuals to apply to become a “sign waver” through a link that directs them to a YouTube video of Rick Astley’s hit song from 1987 “Never Gonna Give You Up” — a popular prank known on social media as a “Rick Roll.”

The Concord Covered Bridge’s many accidents have become an inside joke for Cobb Countians through the years who have regularly heard of drivers crashing into it. The county’s department of transportation put up a steel beam that vehicles over 7 feet tall run into just before entering the bridge. The beam has protected the bridge countless times through the years and is fairly easy for county crews to put back up with minimal cost that is usually picked up by the driver’s insurance.

ExploreHit after hit, is historic Concord Road Covered Bridge worth keeping?

Some have suggested tearing it down or making it a pedestrian bridge. But many residents in the area value its presence in the community and don’t want to see it torn down. It is one of the few historic covered bridges still drivable in the state, and it also represents a historic district that includes other elements of the 19th-century milling community.

The latest motorists to hit the beam in March include a driver who fled the scene and a small bus of Marist school students. No injuries were reported, and the road was soon reopened.

The county has also set up several warning signs, flashing lights and sensors to inform drivers of the bridge’s height requirements.

Facebook commenters on the post reacted with laughter, most seeming to have understood the joke: “Well played, Cobb County Government!” wrote Jennifer Chancey.

Others suggested the county reach out to GPS navigation companies to reroute motorists away from the bridge.

“Very funny but in all seriousness contact Google maps and the other mapping companies and have it taken off their directions. They can be modified,” wrote Lynn Thomas.

Cavitt told the AJC that GPS companies have been hesitant to do so because many drivers still need to use the bridge to reach homes in the area. Some did, however, add an in-app warning label to inform drivers that the bridge is up ahead and has a 7-foot height limit.

“So that’s as best as we could do,” Cavitt said.

ExploreCobb’s covered bridge beam hit three times in under two months despite county’s efforts
A rental truck crashed into the Concord Road historic covered bridge's protective beam Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, the third hit at the bridge so far this year. Cobb County

Credit: Cobb County

icon to expand image

Credit: Cobb County

