ajc logo
X

Anthony Smith sworn in as Clayton County Schools interim superintendent

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Flanked by family members and an audience of friends and local leaders, Anthony Smith was sworn in Wednesday as interim superintendent of Clayton County Schools.

Clayton County Superior Court Judge Shana Rooks Malone administered the oath of office for Smith at the district’s offices in Jonesboro. Saying she was under the weather with vertigo, Malone said it was important for her to be there nonetheless.

“It is such an honor to be here so I am pushing through for Dr. Smith,” she said, adding that Smith had requested she be the oath’s administrator. “I believe in him, his vision for Clayton County Public Schools and this entire Clayton County system.”

Smith, a longtime Clayton educator and currently the school system’s deputy superintendent of governmental relations, partnerships, grants and operations, will take over as interim superintendent on Monday. He will replace outgoing Superintendent Morcease Beasley, who has led the district for the last five years. Beasley’s last day is Friday.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank this fine man who gave me an opportunity to set a powerful example on how to lead,” Smith said pointing at Beasley, who received a standing ovation. “I hope you fill the love.”

Smith also thanked the school board for its confidence in him, school employees and students, Clayton’s faith community and the south metro Atlanta community’s legislative delegation and board of commissioners.

But he saved his deepest thanks for his family.

“I would not be the person that I am today without their support, their guidance, their strength, and most of all their love, particularly my mother,” Smith said, his voice breaking briefly because she is experiencing health challenges. “I’m the educator I am today because of my momma.”

.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

No more runoffs? Georgia election chief seeks change after GOP losses16h ago

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach agreement on new electricity rates
1h ago

Credit: Hannah Ruhoff

Police: 2 officers killed after 30-minute talk with woman
14h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Buckhead stabbing suspect accused of liquor store robbery just before fatal attack
18h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Buckhead stabbing suspect accused of liquor store robbery just before fatal attack
18h ago

Credit: TNS

After Abrams loss and Warnock win, where do Georgia Dems go from here?
1h ago
The Latest

Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
1h ago
Surge of viruses, accidents fills pediatric ICU beds in Georgia
18h ago
Atlanta training center protesters charged with domestic terrorism
21h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Top Republican calls for Georgia to end runoff elections
16h ago
AAA forecasts 3.5 million in Georgia will travel for year-end holidays
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top