Anthony Smith sworn in as Clayton County Schools interim superintendent

Clayton County Superior Court Judge Shana Rooks Malone administered the oath of office for Smith at the district’s offices in Jonesboro. Saying she was under the weather with vertigo, Malone said it was important for her to be there nonetheless.

“It is such an honor to be here so I am pushing through for Dr. Smith,” she said, adding that Smith had requested she be the oath’s administrator. “I believe in him, his vision for Clayton County Public Schools and this entire Clayton County system.”