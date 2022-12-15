Anthony Smith sworn in as Clayton County Schools interim superintendent

Flanked by family members and an audience of friends and local leaders, Anthony Smith was sworn in Wednesday as interim superintendent of Clayton County Schools.
Clayton County Superior Court Judge Shana Rooks Malone administered the oath of office for Smith at the district’s offices in Jonesboro. Saying she was under the weather with vertigo, Malone said it was important for her to be there nonetheless.
“It is such an honor to be here so I am pushing through for Dr. Smith,” she said, adding that Smith had requested she be the oath’s administrator. “I believe in him, his vision for Clayton County Public Schools and this entire Clayton County system.”
Smith, a longtime Clayton educator and currently the school system’s deputy superintendent of governmental relations, partnerships, grants and operations, will take over as interim superintendent on Monday. He will replace outgoing Superintendent Morcease Beasley, who has led the district for the last five years. Beasley’s last day is Friday.
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank this fine man who gave me an opportunity to set a powerful example on how to lead,” Smith said pointing at Beasley, who received a standing ovation. “I hope you fill the love.”
Smith also thanked the school board for its confidence in him, school employees and students, Clayton’s faith community and the south metro Atlanta community’s legislative delegation and board of commissioners.
But he saved his deepest thanks for his family.
“I would not be the person that I am today without their support, their guidance, their strength, and most of all their love, particularly my mother,” Smith said, his voice breaking briefly because she is experiencing health challenges. “I’m the educator I am today because of my momma.”
