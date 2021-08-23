Another 2.5-million-gallon sewer spill reported in DeKalb

The non-Meadow Creek Path spills accounted for a total of about 300,000 gallons of sewage, according to county officials.

DeKalb has been under a federal consent decree to fix its aging sewer system and come into compliance with the federal Clean Water Act since 2011. While CEO Michael Thurmond has made the repairs a priority since taking office in 2017, the county was nowhere near completion when the original consent decree expired last summer.

A U.S. District Court judge is currently considering a modified agreement that would give DeKalb until Dec. 20, 2027, to complete large-scale repairs in priority areas. The county would also need to address a total of 103 repeat spill sites within the first four years of the new agreement (with at least half of them fixed in the first two years).

The new agreement would also involve a $1.05 million fine and require the county to file more extensive and frequent progress reports.