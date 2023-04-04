Angela Davis returns City of Atlanta award in protest of training center

The civil rights activists said that she stands alongside all the different movements protesting against the facility — people working to protect the forest, seeking bail for protestors charged with domestic terrorism and demanding more answers in the fatal police shooting of Manuel Teran.

Davis’ decision underscores the widespread outcry sparked by Atlanta’s plans to construct the 85-acre public safety training facility that will serve both police and firefighters.

Protests against the facility emerged across the nation after 26-year-old environmental activist known as “Tortugita” was fatally shot by Georgia State Police during a police sweep of the area in January.

On Monday, the Walter Rodney Foundation released a lengthy statement supporting Davis’ decision.

“Atlanta is considered the historical epicenter for civil rights and social justice — a Black mecca — a large Black populace with Black leadership,” Asha T. Rodney, the vice-chair of the foundation, said in a release. “However, the city’s leadership is acting in defiance of the wishes of Black residents by voting for ‘Cop City.’”

The Walter Rodney Foundation stands in solidarity with the movement to #StopCopCity, and Angela Davis' decision to return the proclamation to the City of Atlanta.



Read our full statement below: pic.twitter.com/OJ1CqhZkdM — Walter Rodney Foundation (@RodneyProject) April 3, 2023

Councilman Jason Dozier, who presented the award to Davis, responded on Monday that he was asked by the foundation to present the award on behalf of the city because the event was being held within his district.

“While I appreciate the passion and conviction of those who advocate, agitate, and organize in the spirit of Dr. Walter Rodney,” he said, “All efforts to have the City of Atlanta honor Dr. Davis and Dr. Rodney were done in collaboration with — and at the behest of — members of the WRF organizing team.”

Dozier said the he will “continue to advocate for greater transparency and work to steer the city in a better direction around protecting our tree canopy.”