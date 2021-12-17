AMSC students have new pathway to transfer to Clayton State University

Clayton State University is making it easier for Atlanta Metropolitan State College students who want to transfer to the south metro school.
Under a new partnership between the two institutions of high learning, some AMSC students will be allowed to live and go to classes at Clayton State while continuing to be enrolled at AMSC. The selected AMSC students can transfer to Clayton State after a year if they earn 30-plus credits and have a 2.0 minimum GPA.
“Our agreement with Atlanta Metropolitan State College provides a unique opportunity for students to be immersed in academic and student activities here at Clayton State University while simultaneously improving their academic standing to allow a seamless transfer after their first year,” Clayton State President T. Ramon Stuart said in a news release.
The program seeks to offer a path to Clayton State for those AMSC students who have been denied admission to Clayton State or who do not satisfy the school’s State Bridge Program admission criteria. AMSC applicants admitted into the program will enroll in 15 credits of coursework being offered at Clayton State with students residing in the university’s residence housing, the school said.
“The importance of two University System of Georgia institutions coming together to support students that have the desire to attend college cannot be understated,” AMSC President Georj L. Lewis said. “Our team at Atlanta Metropolitan State College is excited about our partnership with Clayton State University, which will create more opportunities for students to work towards earning a college degree.”
