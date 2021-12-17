AMSC students have new pathway to transfer to Clayton State University

Under a new partnership between the two institutions of high learning, some AMSC students will be allowed to live and go to classes at Clayton State while continuing to be enrolled at AMSC. The selected AMSC students can transfer to Clayton State after a year if they earn 30-plus credits and have a 2.0 minimum GPA.

“Our agreement with Atlanta Metropolitan State College provides a unique opportunity for students to be immersed in academic and student activities here at Clayton State University while simultaneously improving their academic standing to allow a seamless transfer after their first year,” Clayton State President T. Ramon Stuart said in a news release.