American Express shifting some jobs away from Atlanta

The jobs being moved are primarily customer service positions. In the United States, the company has concentrated groups of customer service workers in Phoenix and Sunrise, Fla., she said.

Employees at the company said they were told that some positions were also being moved to India, where AmEx plans to open a nearly 1-million-square foot office later this month.

In the summer of 2020, AmEx bought Atlanta-based Kabbage, which had developed cash flow management software for small businesses. At the time, AmEx said that “with the addition of Kabbage’s technology, products and people,” it could offer more tools to “millions of small business customers.”

The former Kabbage employees were many of those whose jobs were cut, according to some of the employees affected.

Employees said it was very hard to tell how widespread the coming cuts will be because the company had given them limited information and it was impossible to know how many people working from home were affected.

While not disclosing the number of jobs involved, the company said it was fewer than 100.

“This represents a small portion of our total colleague base in Georgia, and we remain committed to maintaining our presence in Atlanta,” the company said in a statement.

Employees said they were reluctant to speak for the record because they were losing jobs that are slated to continue — along with pay and benefits — until June 28. If they stay until then, they say they will be given a severance, an amount dependent on how long they have been with the company.

The 174-year-old New York-based financial giant with offices around the world last year had revenues of $60.5 billion. It only recently moved into its current Midtown office in Atlanta and will continue to have a significant presence here, the spokeswoman said.

AmEx is currently advertising to hire for several engineering positions in Atlanta.