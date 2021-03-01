Alpharetta residents likely to see 25% increase on trash pick-up bills

Alpharetta will issue a request for proposals for other waste collection businesses to bid on the city contract, an official said.

Republic Services, formerly known as BFI, hauls trash, recycling and yard waste from 24,000 residences. According to the city, the company has rarely raised fees since first contracting with Alpharetta in 1999. But the company informed the city that COVID-19 safety measures, reduced revenue from recycling and other factors have made a rate increase necessary, an Alpharetta statement said.