Alpharetta pastor skilled in healing differences gets higher role

“We will just have to live with the fact that we are sharing you with a larger area,” Gilvin said. “Thank you for your mentorship.”

McQueen is a Philadelphia native and describes himself as an agitator who challenges others to be inclusive and find a place of understanding with people from different backgrounds. When a Johns Creek police chief made negative comments in June about the motives of the Black Lives Matter movement, McQueen said, “His job is not to go on hearsay but to investigate the truth. Black Lives Matter is not about killing police officers.”

McQueen has talked to white clergy troubled by the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minnesota and held vigils at St. James for other high-profile deaths across the country.

“I will always challenge you on the side of truth and right,” McQueen said Monday.

During the proclamation ceremony, he asked Gilvin to bridge gaps during a time of the Black Lives Matter movement, the pandemic and economic hardships.

“We can talk,” McQueen said referring to people with different points of view. “We don’t always have to agree. We can reason together and we can go to the common bond.”