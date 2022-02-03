Alpharetta jail, closed since COVID, is set to re-open in summer

But that plan has been quashed since Labat told county commissioners Wednesday he planned to staff he jail again starting in June.

He said he’s been talking about this issue for a year. He estimates it will cost $400,000 to $500,000 to renovate the Alpharetta annex. Labat said they are recruiting from North Fulton to find staff.

Commissioner Liz Hausmann put the topic on Wednesday’s agenda, saying the cities were serious about creating their own jail authority.

She mentioned that housing inmates up north also helps with the massive over-crowding problem the Rice Street jail has struggled with since it opened.

Robison said the Alpharetta annex can hold roughly 70 inmates, which has always been enough room for the five cities.

He said he was thankful the sheriff, who doesn’t have to keep an annex up north, was willing to work with him and the other cities.