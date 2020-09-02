Alpharetta executive to enter Lottery Industry Hall of Fame

McHugh joined Scientific Games in 2006. The Massachusetts native said he started working in the industry in the 1990s and helped to launch the Georgia Lottery while working at a different supplier.

“I traveled the world for years putting in lottery systems,” he said.

Scientific Games provides games, technology and services for 150 lotteries in 50 countries. A company statement cites the $310 billion industry as being larger than the film and music industry combined.

McHugh said Scientific Games is the largest manufacturer of instant scratch-off games with more than 70% of retail sales.

“We are incredibly proud of Pat and all he has accomplished,” said Barry Cottle, CEO of Scientific Games in a statement.