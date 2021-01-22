Alpharetta debates homeowner tax credit

“We’ve spent $250,000 paying for rent subsidies, power subsidies, all sorts of stuff that the vast amount of homeowners would be like, ‘Where’s mine?’” Burnett said. “And I think it’s a totally fair question.”

Most Council members pushed back saying taking money from already low city coffers isn’t a wise move.

Councilman Dan Merkel listed some of the city’s infrastructure needs that are overdue for repair due to the pandemic, such as $5 million in sidewalk repairs and $10 million in work to manage stormwater runoff.

“Where’s the funding coming from?” Merkel said.

Merkel said he doubted a property tax credit would have an impact, adding that in his experience most residents don’t notice slight increases or decreases in their property tax bill.

“We’re about to have a federal administration who has no limits on how much our taxes will go up,” councilmember Donald Mitchell said in support of the credit. “So if we can challenge politicians at the state level to figure out a way to save taxes for our citizens then I’m all for that.”

The city drafted a resolution asking the state Legislature to authorize Alpharetta to use funds from property taxes already collected to provide the credit. Officials have learned it will have to be tweaked in some way, however.

Councilwoman Karen Richard said she discovered that state law doesn’t currently allow for the tax credit in the way it’s presented in the resolution.

The mayor and City Council may discuss the measure during their scheduled retreat on Wednesday.