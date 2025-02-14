Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Alarm at new ‘squatting’ bill targeting extended-stay hotels

Armed guards are seen on the premises of the Efficiency Lodge on Flat Shoals Road on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in Panthersville. (Elijah Nouvelage for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Armed guards are seen on the premises of the Efficiency Lodge on Flat Shoals Road on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in Panthersville. (Elijah Nouvelage for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
14 hours ago

Advocates for vulnerable families staying in extended-stay hotels have sounded the alarm over a statehouse bill that would allow hotel owners to enlist law enforcement to evict people who fall behind on payments or try to claim occupancy as tenants.

House Bill 183, or The Innkeeper Reform Act, was introduced by Marietta Republican and state Rep. Devan Seabaugh in January. Last year, Seabaugh rode a wave of controversy about people illegally squatting in homes in Atlanta and Georgia to lead the effort to pass the Georgia Squatter Reform Act, which Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law in April last year.

Seabaugh said his latest bill is an attempt to protect business owners and make it quicker and easier to remove people who assert the right to live at a hotel and won’t leave. If the bill passes the statehouse and is signed into law, hotels could avoid a lengthy eviction process through the courts and ask law enforcement to remove people instead.

“This is about property owner rights and guests that overstay their welcome, or guests that are not paying for the room that they’re occupying,” he said. “The hotel owner has a right to be paid for the services that they provide. If they’re not being paid, then the occupant doesn’t have the right to stay there.”

State Rep. Devan Seabaugh, R-Marietta, speaks at the opening of a new Trump campaign office in Marietta on June 26, 2024. The opening came the day before the debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in Atlanta. Seeger Gray/AJC 2024

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

The worst extended-stay hotels in the Atlanta metro region are run in the shadows, according to housing advocates, with people living in the hotels entering a vicious cycle, moving from one place to the next. Day rates at some hotels are on par with what some people could expect to pay in rent for an apartment. Some residents that The Atlanta Journal-Constitution interviewed this past year said they were paying nearly $1,300 each month to stay in hotel rooms while living day-to-day and paycheck-to-paycheck.

In a Feb. 6 statement, the Georgia House of Representatives said the bill “would close a loophole in state squatter laws that allows long-term hotel guests to illegally squat in extended-stay hotels” and “seeks to redefine extended-stay hotel guests who refuse to leave after their reservation expires as trespassers rather than tenants.”

But residents are already at the whim of hotel owners and largely powerless when management decides to make them leave, said real estate agent Sue Sullivan, who advocates for families living in extended stays. Conditions at some hotels are deplorable, where people live in rooms with mold and bugs. The hotels are also magnets for sex trafficking and violent crime, she told the AJC.

Any new law could further alienate a vulnerable population for whom the hotels are a last resort against homelessness, according to Sullivan.

“They’re working as hard as they can, as many jobs as they can, to keep a roof over their head,” Sullivan said. “They’re not squatters. These are hardworking people.”

ExploreLiving in extended-stay hotels can lead to health problems for kids

Seabaugh suggested the bill’s intent was not to punish people but to protect business owners.

“I’m not trying to make the homeless population any worse than it is. If they’re using extended stays for that purpose, I think that’s great. But if somebody’s staying in a room and not paying, then (hotel owners) can’t rent that room to a paying customer, which hits them financially.”

Erin Willoughby, managing attorney at Atlanta Legal Aid Society, said her organization is not taking a position on the bill and could only talk about its potential impacts.

If the bill is passed and signed into law, it would prevent residents, including the elderly and people with disabilities, from seeking a remedy in eviction court, according to the attorney.

“These are people who have no other options. No one lives voluntarily in a hotel setting. This is their home,” she said. “Those people would be stripped of the ability to be protected by the landlord-tenant statute.”

State courts had ruled on extended stays in a case in which residents of the Efficiency Lodge in DeKalb County sued after hotel managers said they would have to leave, without going to court to evict them. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, some residents had been forced from their rooms by a private security guard with an assault rifle.

In 2022, the appeals court affirmed a trial court ruling in favor of the residents and found that the hotel was acting as a landlord and had to go through a formal eviction process.

In Georgia, the landlord-tenant relationship established in a typical lease agreement means property managers need to go through the formal process to evict a tenant. Guests in hotels have fewer protections. But in June 2023, the state Supreme Court said a landlord-tenant relationship could be implied for longtime residents in hotels, depending on the circumstances.

“Even without an express agreement, the parties’ intent to transfer the right of possession may be discerned through evidence from the parties’ arrangement and the circumstances as a whole,” Justice Andrew A. Pinson wrote in the ruling.

The state’s highest court remanded the case, Efficiency Lodge, Inc. v. Neason, back to the trial court judge based on the legal framework outlined in the ruling.

Willoughby said there is no “simple answer to when someone becomes a tenant” and that it depends on a variety of factors.

“They’ve been there for an extended period of time. They get mail there. They have children who are picked up from school there — those people may have crossed the line into having a landlord-tenant relationship,” the attorney said.

Money White, 13, from left, holds his 5-month-old sister, Justice, while his father, Melvin White, loves on the baby in their extended stay hotel room where Raneice and Melvin live with 5 of their children Dec 21, 2022. The family has lived in extended stay hotels for years and, despite Melvin working full time, they cannot find long-term, safe housing they can afford to live in. Legal Aid and law firm Lueder, Larkin and Hunter gave the family all their Christmas gifts. Jenni Girtman for the AJC 2022

Credit: Jenni Girtman

icon to expand image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Few people living at the hotels know they have any rights, much less how to enforce them, according to Sullivan. She doubts many have heard about the new bill or know what might be coming.

Seabaugh said he had relied on feedback from the hotel industry before proposing the bill.

“I take their word that it’s a problem,” he said.

Explore‘You’re not invisible anymore.’ Funeral held for man killed at homeless encampment

As the debate gains traction, an ongoing legal dispute is unfolding in state court, spurred by extended-stay hotel operator S&A Suites, which owns Budgetel Inns and Suites in the Gwinnett County city of Lilburn. The company petitioned a county judge in October after it said Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor refused to enforce the Georgia Squatter Reform Act when the hotel tried to have officers remove several residents.

According to the petition, the sheriff’s legal department told the hotel that if it wanted to remove the residents it should do so through eviction court. The hotel wants the judge to order the sheriff’s department to eject the residents.

The Georgia House of Representatives’ statement said the Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association, a vocal supporter of the legislation, believes the bill “will help prevent fraud and abuse while protecting hotel employees from confrontational incidents.”

The association did not respond to a request for comment.

“Law enforcement officials have also backed the bill, saying that it will eliminate confusion when responding to disputes between hotels and overstaying guests,” statehouse officials said.

About the Author

Matt Reynolds is a housing reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's local government team.

Follow Matt Reynolds on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Desiree’ and Brandon Brooks kiss during a group Valentine’s Day wedding at Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Friday, February 14, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Love is in the air as metro Atlanta couples marry on Valentine’s Day

Some couples married in intimate ceremonies in Fulton County Probate Court’s new wedding spot. Others gathered in large courtrooms for mass weddings, sharing vows in unison.

K-9 teams work Lake Oconee shoreline in Day 7 of search for Westminster coach

Lake Oconee search for Westminster coach enters 7th day after shoes found in water

The Latest

Desiree’ and Brandon Brooks kiss during a group Valentine’s Day wedding at Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Friday, February 14, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Love is in the air as metro Atlanta couples marry on Valentine’s Day

K-9 teams work Lake Oconee shoreline in Day 7 of search for Westminster coach

Lake Oconee search for Westminster coach enters 7th day after shoes found in water

Featured

Volunteers with Emergency Dive Response Team prepare to continue searching Lake Oconee in Eatonton on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The Putnam County sheriff is investigating and volunteers are searching after Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Nicole Wilson and Atlanta private school coach Gary Jones went missing on Lake Oconee over the weekend. The body of Wilson was found Sunday and Jones has not been found.(Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Lake Oconee search for Westminster coach enters 7th day after shoes found in water

What eliminating the U.S. Department of Education could mean for Georgia

President Donald Trump wants to close the U.S. Education Department. What does that mean for Georgia?

15 things to do this weekend: Valentine’s Day fun, Atlanta United party and more

Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta?