AJC’s Tia Mitchell wins prestigious award for political reporting

Prior to joining the paper in 2017, she spent her entire career in Florida covering local and state government for publications like the Tampa Bay Times and The Florida Times-Union. Mitchell is a graduate of Florida A&M University and is originally from Louisville, Ky. She currently serves as chair of the Political Task Force for the National Association of Black Journalists.

“This is a testament to Tia’s talent and her commitment to serving Georgians,” said Managing Editor Leroy Chapman Jr. “Tia is relentlessly focused on explaining how the decisions made by our elected leaders in Washington, D.C. affect our local communities.”

Caption AJC Senior Editor for Politics Susan Potter (left) joins Reporter Tia Mitchell at the 76th Annual Congressional Dinner on May 12, 2022 Credit: Tia Mitchell Credit: Tia Mitchell Caption AJC Senior Editor for Politics Susan Potter (left) joins Reporter Tia Mitchell at the 76th Annual Congressional Dinner on May 12, 2022 Credit: Tia Mitchell Credit: Tia Mitchell

David Lynch covered Washington for the Buffalo News and for the Griffin-Larrabee Bureau, serving daily newspapers in New England, Alaska and South Carolina.

Lynch was a longtime member of the House and Senate Press Galleries. He served on the Standing Committee of Correspondents, which is elected by reporters to administer the Galleries. Gallery members and Lynch’s widow, Debra Strauss Lynch, created the award after his death in 1998, according to the foundation.

