AJC reporter Alia Malik to cover Gwinnett County government

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is please to announce that Alia Malik has been named the reporter covering Gwinnett County government.
Prior to this position, Malik spent a year covering Gwinnett County schools. Before joining the AJC in the fall of 2020, she worked at daily newspapers in Texas and Connecticut and served in the Peace Corps in El Salvador.
Malik is Bangladeshi American and grew up in Maryland. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Maryland, where she also minored in Spanish. She speaks and writes fluently in Spanish.
She can be reached at alia.malik@ajc.com.
