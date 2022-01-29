Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

AJC reporter Alia Malik to cover Gwinnett County government

Alia Malik

Credit: AJC

caption arrowCaption
Alia Malik

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is please to announce that Alia Malik has been named the reporter covering Gwinnett County government.

Prior to this position, Malik spent a year covering Gwinnett County schools. Before joining the AJC in the fall of 2020, she worked at daily newspapers in Texas and Connecticut and served in the Peace Corps in El Salvador.

Malik is Bangladeshi American and grew up in Maryland. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Maryland, where she also minored in Spanish. She speaks and writes fluently in Spanish.

She can be reached at alia.malik@ajc.com.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the leading journalism organization in the Southeast, focuses its reporting staff on local matters and closely monitors state and local governments, the local economy, entertainment and sports.

Its journalists uncover the truth, protect the public’s right to know and hold community leaders accountable for serving the public. Reporters, editors and photographers aggressively document the region’s moments, milestones and people. Every day, whether in print or on its digital and social platforms, inform and empower its readers who value credible, in-depth journalism.

About the Author

Follow Todd Duncan on facebookFollow Todd Duncan on twitter

Todd C, Duncan is the Senior Editor who leads the AJC's coverage of Local Government & Education (k-12) in metro Atlanta.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Inside a Georgia hospital’s ICU, medical staff wages war against omicron
5h ago
CVS to start food, Uber program for seniors in Atlanta zip code
21h ago
Atlanta gets $20 million donation from Wells Fargo to create grant for small businesses
22h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top