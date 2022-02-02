AJC names Todd Duncan senior editor for hiring and staff development

“We have so many talented and dedicated journalists working for our digital and print products,” said Duncan. “I look forward to continuing the newspaper’s tradition of serving our community at the highest level.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the leading journalism organization in the Southeast, focuses its reporting staff on local matters and closely monitors state and local governments, the local economy, entertainment and sports.

Its journalists uncover the truth, protect the public’s right to know and hold community leaders accountable for serving the public. Reporters, editors and photographers aggressively document the region’s moments, milestones and people. Every day, whether in print or on its digital and social platforms, inform and empower its readers who value credible, in-depth journalism.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution traces its roots to 1868, the founding date of The Atlanta Constitution. The Atlanta Journal debuted in 1883. The papers have been under common ownership since 1950 and fully merged in 2001. The newspaper is owned by Cox Enterprises, a family-owned company that has been in Atlanta since 1939. While the newspaper is owned by a private company, its news decisions are made by the journalists in the AJC’s newsroom.

If you are interested in a career in the AJC newsroom, please contact Duncan at todd.duncan@ajc.com.