The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will hold a virtual town hall this afternoon with West Virginia U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin. The event starts at 3:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on ajc.com.

“Following the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary, many are focused on a Trump vs. Biden election. But voters in states like Georgia will actually decide who becomes the next president of the United States,” said AJC President and Publisher Andrew Morse. “The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is offering this live interview with Sen. Joe Manchin because he is one of the most important independent political voices in the nation. We will serve our customers by pressing Manchin on his views and plans.”

The veteran senator and two-term West Virginia governor is traveling the country as he considers a third-party presidential run in 2024. He spoke at the University of Georgia in November. AJC political reporter Greg Bluestein, just back from New Hampshire, will interview him this afternoon.