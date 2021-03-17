Airbnb praises Atlanta’s passage of short-term rental laws

The short-term rental company Airbnb recently praised regulations of the industry passed by the Atlanta City Council.
On Monday night, the City Council voted 13-1 to allow homeowners to rent rooms or entire houses to guests for up to 30 days, as long as the owners apply for an annual license, pay a $150 license fee, and collect city hotel-motel taxes from guests.
The legislation was approved after Councilman Howard Shook initially proposed a ban on short-term rentals. Shook’s legislation remains stuck in a council committee, and it is unclear if it will ever be voted upon.
On Tuesday, the Airbnb company told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the ordinance approved by council shows the city recognizes the benefits of short-term rentals to families and neighborhoods.
“By passing clear and equitable short-term rental rules, the City of Atlanta is allowing responsible hosts to continue earning crucial income. We are committed to being a long-term partner to the City of Atlanta and look forward to working with local leaders as they implement the law and promoting tourism recovery,” said Atlanta Airbnb public policy manager Chloe Myshel Burke.
The law, which goes into effect Sept. 1, subjects owners to a $500 fine for violations such as noise nuisances. It also allows the city to revoke an owner’s rental license for a year if the owner’s property commits three violations within a year.