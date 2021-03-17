Airbnb praises Atlanta’s passage of short-term rental laws

On Monday night, the City Council voted 13-1 to allow homeowners to rent rooms or entire houses to guests for up to 30 days, as long as the owners apply for an annual license, pay a $150 license fee, and collect city hotel-motel taxes from guests.

The legislation was approved after Councilman Howard Shook initially proposed a ban on short-term rentals. Shook’s legislation remains stuck in a council committee, and it is unclear if it will ever be voted upon.