After conviction, Bickers resigns from Clayton County Sheriff’s Office

Pastor Mitzi Bickers resigned from her high-salary position with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office after her conviction in federal court Wednesday.
Bickers, who has worked in various positions at the office run by controversial and federally indicted lawman Victor Hill, stepped down from her job as chief of staff on Wednesday, Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeff Turner said.
He received the resignation Friday, which requires his signature to be finalized, he said.
A get-out-the-vote guru credited with helping Kasim Reed win his first term as mayor of Atlanta, Bickers was convicted on nine of 12 federal charges in connection with allegations of bribery at Atlanta City Hall. The charges included conspiracy to commit bribery, money laundering, wire fraud and filing false tax returns.
Prosecutors alleged Bickers, who was the city of Atlanta’s director of human services from 2010 to 2013, steered some $17 million in sidewalk, bridge work and snow removal contracts to two prominent contractors. She received around $2 million in bribes in return by accessing connections she made while working in City Hall and after she left. Prosecutor say she bribed other officials in the process.
After leaving City Hall, she went to work for Hill in 2016. Hill, with whom she had a close friendship and for whom she helped campaign for office, promoted her often over the years, including making her a chaplain and later leader of the office’s chaplains. As chief of staff she earned in excess of $130,000 a year.
