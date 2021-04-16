A new round of rental aid is now available for Atlanta residents

The city of Atlanta reopened applications for rental assistance this week following a new influx of federal funding.
Working with United Way of Greater Atlanta, the city has $15.2 million on hand to disperse to people having a hard time paying their rent. The stimulus funding comes from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Applicants who live in the city of Atlanta and have experienced a loss of income because of the pandemic will receive payments averaging $3,000, United Way announced Thursday.
The city previously allocated $22 million in CARES Act funds for rental assistance. That program helped 6,069 families and individuals, according to United Way. With this new round of funding, the city hopes to reach an additional 4,000 households.
Renters who have previously received aid through United Way and are in need of additional funds must reapply to be considered.
“Housing and economic stability are foundational to child well-being”, Milton J. Little, Jr., the president and CEO of United Way of Greater Atlanta, said in a statement. “Without this, children and families have little chance of moving out of poverty.
Atlanta residents have several avenues for applying for the new batch of rental assistance:
- Apply online by visiting www.unitedwayatlanta.org.
- Call 211 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- Attend an in-person information and application event.
Renters who do not live in the city of Atlanta should check with their city or county to apply for aid. The state is also running its own rental assistance program with $552 million in federal funds.