A look at the latest Georgia cases of flu, RSV and COVID-19

The Flu: The number of patient visits to doctors for flu or flu-like illness fell to 4.7% during the week ending Dec. 17, down from 5.3% the previous week, according to the latest report. Flu-related hospitalizations have also been down for three consecutive weeks. In metro Atlanta, which according to the state’s surveillance includes Fulton, DeKalb, Clayton, Cobb, Douglas, Gwinnett, Rockdale, and Newton counties, 53 people were hospitalized for the flu for the week ending Dec. 17. That was down from 82 hospitalizations the previous week and down from 132 the week before that. Since the flu season began on Oct. 8, 33 people, including one child, have died from the flu in Georgia. Last year at this time, there were four flu-related deaths in Georgia.

RSV: The state DPH doesn’t track each RSV case, but based on testing, RSV activity also appears to be slowing down in the state. The latest surveillance showed only 2.3% of RVS tests in Georgia testing positive on a PCR molecular test used by doctors, down from 3.3% from the previous week. This marks a sharp dive from October when over 15% of the RSV tests were positive. RSV can be particularly dangerous among infants and older adults, potentially leading to breathing trouble and complications such as pneumonia.