Economists started warning about a recession a year ago because of hikes in interest rates which make borrowing more costly for consumers and companies alike. The economy for many months has defied those predictions, but recent days have seen fuel poured on that narrative fire.

For months, job growth has been decelerating in Georgia and across the U.S., sparking calls for rate cuts. But when the Federal Reserve’s rate-setting committee met last week, it voted to leave rates unchanged. Two days later, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported weak job growth for the nation and a higher unemployment rate.

The stock market fell hard Friday. Then again Monday, stocks plummeted in early trading before recovering modestly. By early afternoon, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 765 points, about 1.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was off 400 points, or 2.3%.

The stock prices of top Georgia companies such as Delta Air Lines, UPS, Home Depot, Mohawk Indutries and Aflac were all down in the early afternoon Monday.

Georgia job numbers for July will be released later this month. In June, the state’s economy added 8,900 jobs, but the growth was uneven and limited to a few sectors while the unemployment rate ticked upward.

In the previous 12 months, Georgia added 64,200 jobs — an expansion of 1.3% compared to the expansion of 2.2% in the 12 months before that.

The stock market isn’t the economy, but it isn’t not the economy either. Companies use stocks to raise money and compensate executives, while Wall Street’s gyrations make headlines and set the tone for much of the media coverage.

“The sell-off in the stock market is another warning sign,” Vitner said. “People said, ‘Wow, the economy is softer than we thought.’ And the political situation in the U.S. is very uncertain.”

A few weeks ago, a victory for Republican Donald Trump was widely accepted. Now, many polls show a toss-up between him and presumptive Democratic challenger Vice President Kamala Harris.

Moreover, the crisis in the Middle East threatens to worsen.

Inflation has been low in recent months, gas and food prices have dropped, but the painful price increases in 2021-2023 took a toll, said Amy Crews Cutts, economic consultant to Primerica, the Duluth-based financial services firm.

Recent wages outpace inflation, she said. “But middle-income households have made little headway in making up for the run of high inflation.”

Americans owe 45% more now on their credit cards than they did in early 2021, after the hunker-down months of the pandemic, according to the Fed. The delinquency rate on credit cards is at its highest point since 2011, said Ted Rossman, senior analyst for Bankrate, an online financial adviser.

“More people are carrying more debt for longer periods of time,” he said.

Yet that debt has been amassed partly by households continuing to spend, feeding the demand for business services and goods.

“Loan demand continues to be strong in the markets that we serve, and general business development activities remain steady,” said Ryan Earnest, chief executive of the First National Community Bank, which just opened another branch in the Atlanta suburb of Dallas. “No, we have not made any changes to our plans because of economic uncertainty.”