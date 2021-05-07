9 Atlanta educators surprised with free trips for Teacher Appreciation Week

Mays High School teacher Sonja Lewis standing next to Shawn Cole, vice president of global sales for Delta Air Lines, reacts after learning she won a free trip including airfare and hotel accommodations to any Delta Vacations destination within the United States, Mexico, or the Caribbean on Friday, May 7, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

School leaders made up an excuse to lure Lewis to the school’s auditorium, where balloons, a banner and the big announcement waited.

Her reaction was as outsized as her heart.

“Oh my goodness,” she exclaimed, as she laughed and jumped up and down.

Principal Mulanta Wilkins said the veteran teacher, hired by APS in 1980, radiates that same enthusiasm for her students.

Wilkins said she’s known for praying as she walks around the school and for her huge hugs.

“Because of Covid, there’s this huge disconnect with our families. And instead of allowing that to be an obstacle, she was going out to their homes, anything that the families needed,” Wilkins said. “Her thing is, ‘I’m going to check on my babies to ensure that they’re going to be successful regardless.’”

Mays student Quindarian Boykin said Lewis pushes him to exceed his goals.

“She has been the biggest advocate of my education,” he said. “She constantly encouraged me to go beyond.”

Superintendent Lisa Herring thanked Lewis and all APS teachers for persevering during a tough year. The district started the school year with virtual learning and began reopening campuses in late January.

“As we near the end of this school year it is incredibly important that we acknowledge our teachers because we all know that they absolutely deserve a break. Like no other year before, they have done Herculean tasks,” Herring said.

Delta worked with APS principals, who each nominated an educator for the thank-you gift. Nine recipients were selected, one from each of the district’s geographical school clusters. Each will get a free trip, including airfare and hotel stays, to take with their immediate families.

Lewis plans to go to Hawaii.

“People always ask me, ‘When are you going to retire?’ Well, I’m on assignment,” she said. “That’s what I want my students to know: Once you find your purpose and your grace and your gifts, you’ll never work another day in your life.”